FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm and breezy Saturday, First Alert Weather Day for storms Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We’re in the 50s and 60s this morning.

Some patchy AM fog possible.

Mostly sunny and breezy today.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s inland and 70s along the coast.

Winds will be out of the south at 15-20 + mph. Gusts could be as high as 30 mph.

Warm and breezy day at The Players. Dry as well.

Storms arrive Sunday early afternoon for Jacksonville.

A few strong storms are possible Sunday late morning and early afternoon.

First Alert Weather Day for Sunday.

Mid to late morning arrival along I-75 / Lake City/ Waycross.



1 - 3 pm arrival on Sunday for Jacksonville to the coast of NE Florida.



Potential impacts to The Players final round on Sunday afternoon after 2 pm.



Impacts: gusty winds (50-70 mph), heavy rain, lightning, small hail and the potential for an isolated tornado.



St. Patrick’s Day (Monday) is dry, cooler and sunny.

