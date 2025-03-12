First Alert Weather: Warm days ahead before a cold front

The First Alert Weather Team regards a cool but nice night under clear skies with temperatures reaching the 50s by Thursday morning.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

A mix of sun & clouds with warm temps. for Thursday & Friday with highs a little either way of 80 degrees.

The weekend will be windy & warm with highs in the 80s. A strong cold front producing a band of showers & thunderstorms will arrive later Sunday afternoon into the evening.

“The Players”: sun & mild to warm temps. through Fri. with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday will be breezy & warm before showers & t’storms threaten Sunday afternoon. Highs reach into the 80s over the weekend.

7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Clear, cool. Low: 49

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 80

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 55

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 82

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy & warm. 58/86

SUNDAY: Windy & warm… increasing clouds… late day showers & storms spreading west to east. 67/85

MONDAY: A lingering shower early…. partly sunny & cooler. 55/73

TUESDAY: Sunny. 45/75

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 50/81

