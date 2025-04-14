FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm, dry days ahead

A cool start to the day in the 40s and 50s under clear skies.

Today will be very warm in the mid to upper 80s.

The record high today is 90 degrees (2007).

A dry cold front moves through Tuesday afternoon/evening.

Temps drop slightly mid-week before warming right back up by Easter weekend.

An early look at Easter Sunday looks very warm and breezy.

The next 7+ days will be dry.

TODAY: Sunny & warm. High: 87 (Record: 90 - 2007)

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 57

TUESDAY: Partly sunny & verry warm. 57/87 (Record: 90 - 1006)

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, slightly cooler. 52/78

THURSDAY: Sunny. 49/81

FRIDAY: Sunny & mild. 55/83

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 60/87

EASTER: Mostly sunny & breezy. 61/87

