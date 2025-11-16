FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm and dry finish to the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:
- Sunday morning, there is some patchy dense fog along the I-10 corridor. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 am.
- Fog will rapidly clear after 8 am as sunshine warms temperatures from the 50s to the low 80s on Sunday.
- Dry, comfortably warm, and breezy weather is expected for the Jags game and the final day of the fair.
- Temperatures will remain fairly steady over the next week with highs around 80 and lows warming to near 60.
- No rain is forecast in the next 7 days, worsening the drought in our region.
TROPICS:
- Nothing.
- Two weeks until the official end of the season.
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. HIGH: 81
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. LOW: 56
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, slightly cooler. 56/78
TUESDAY: Sunny. 54/82
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 57/80
THURSDAY: Sunny. 59/81
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 60/82
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 61/83
