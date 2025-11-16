FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm and dry finish to the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Sunday morning, there is some patchy dense fog along the I-10 corridor. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 am.

Fog will rapidly clear after 8 am as sunshine warms temperatures from the 50s to the low 80s on Sunday.

Dry, comfortably warm, and breezy weather is expected for the Jags game and the final day of the fair.

Temperatures will remain fairly steady over the next week with highs around 80 and lows warming to near 60.

No rain is forecast in the next 7 days, worsening the drought in our region.

TROPICS:

Nothing.

Two weeks until the official end of the season.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. HIGH: 81

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. LOW: 56

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, slightly cooler. 56/78

TUESDAY: Sunny. 54/82

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 57/80

THURSDAY: Sunny. 59/81

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 60/82

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 61/83

