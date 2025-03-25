FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm and dry spring days ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning temperatures are mild in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Local visibilities are just fine and any fog is well west of the region.

Today will feature mostly sunny skies and warm temps. Near 80 in the afternoon.

We’ll be even warmer tomorrow before a brief “cooldown” Thursday into the mid 70s.

Very little rain expected over the next week.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warm. 56/84

THURSDAY: Sunny, breezy, cooler. 53/75

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 52/77

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 58/81

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm, an afternoon shower. 60/83

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with an isolated shower. 62/85

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.