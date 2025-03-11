FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm and pleasant days ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning temperatures are cool in the 40s across our region.

Today will feature abundant sunshine with temperatures rising into the middle 70s.

The rest of this week will be dry and spring-like with cool mornings in the 40s/50s and warm afternoons in the 70s/80s.

Great weather for the practice rounds of The Players and for most/all of the tournament itself.

An approaching cold front will bring very warm weather over the weekend and a chance of rain/storms late Sunday into early Monday.

TODAY: Sunny. HIGH: 76

TONIGHT: Clear. LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warm. 45/80

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 49/77

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 55/82

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 58/83

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, warm. Rain overnight. 61/85

MONDAY: A few morning showers, afternoon sun. 62/77

