FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm weather continues with a cooldown in sight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Sunday morning is mild with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

A cold front is slowly pressing through the area. There’s no rain or cold air with it, but extra clouds and some areas of fog.

As the front slides southward on Sunday, skies will turn partly cloudy to eventually mostly sunny. Highs will be warm in the low 80s, except slightly cooler at the beaches.

Monday-Wednesday will feature dry weather and warm temperatures, especially Tuesday and Wednesday near record highs in the middle 80s.

A strong cold front will sweep through the area on Wednesday. It may produce some shower activity across inland SE GA, but rain chances will quickly fizzle as the front approaches the coast.

Temperatures will be noticeably cooler for Thanksgiving, with morning lows in the 50s and afternoon highs in the upper 60s. A dry Thanksgiving Day is forecast.

Friday morning will be the coldest morning of this week, with inland lows in the upper 30s and 40s along the coast.

No significant rain expected in the next 7 days.

TROPICS:

No active storms.

Hurricane season ends November 30.

Most models continue to indicate the season is finished, but some (GFS, Google AI, Euro AI) are occasionally showing low pressure developing in the Caribbean in early December. For now, the odds of this happening are very low.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, especially in the afternoon. HIGH: 81 (Record: 84 - 1992)

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool, some fog late. LOW: 57

MONDAY: Fog early, then mostly sunny. 57/78

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 60/84 (Record: 85 - 1992)

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds, very warm. 60/85 (Record: 84 - 1946)

THANKSGIVING: Partly to mostly sunny, dry, breezy, cooler. 55/69

FRIDAY: Chilly morning, mostly sunny and nice. 42/66

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. 45/69

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️