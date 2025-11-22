FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm weekend ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

Temperatures will rise to near record warm levels again on Saturday in the low-mid 80s with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

A cold front will approach from the northwest on Saturday and at night, perhaps producing a very isolated shower or two in Georgia.

No significant or widespread rain is expected, and drought conditions will continue to worsen.

A stronger cold front will push through on Wednesday night, still with no beneficial rain.

Until then, temperatures will rise once again into the 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Much cooler temperatures will arrive in our area by Thanksgiving Day, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s.

TROPICS :

Nothing.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm. HIGH: 83 (Record: 94 - 1973)

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 63/81

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 57/78

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 60/84 (Record: 85 - 1992)

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. 60/82 (Record: 84 - 1946)

THANKSGIVING: Partly cloudy, cooler. 59/72

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, cooler. 47/66

