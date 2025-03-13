First Alert Weather: A warm weekend with a threat of Sunday storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather team is tracking some clouds tonight before a warm weekend and a chance for storms during The Players.

Clouds will move in tonight with a few sprinkles, but showers will weaken as they move into NE Fl. & SE Ga.

Friday will see partly sunny skies and warm temperatures with highs near 80 Friday afternoon.

Saturday will hit the mid-90s with breezy winds out of the south/southwest.

The Players will be mild and dry Friday, then breezy & warm Saturday.

Sunday will be windy with afternoon showers and thunderstorms with some heavy downpours. There may be a severe storm between about 1 & 6 pm.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 82

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 58

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy & warm. High: 86

SUNDAY: Morning sun, windy & warm… afternoon showers & thunderstorms. 67/85

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy & cooler. 50/70

TUESDAY: Sunny. 45/75

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 50/81

THURSDAY: Becoming cloudy with a few showers. 56/76

