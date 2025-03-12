FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warming into the 80s the next few days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s another cool morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Today will feature full sunshine with warm afternoon highs near 80 degrees.

We will be dry and warm through the rest of the work-week.

The weekend will be warm and breezy with highs in the middle 80s away from the beaches.

A cold front will be moving through our area Sunday into Monday, and with it some showers and thunderstorms.

As of now, the bulk of Sunday appears dry for The PLAYERS, but rain could be nearby in the afternoon.

We’ll cool off again behind the front Monday into Tuesday.

TODAY: Sunny and nice. HIGH: 80

TONIGHT: Clear and cool, some fog well inland. LOW: 49

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 49/80

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 55/82

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, warm. 58/86 (Record: 90 - 2020, 1967)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, warm, afternoon/evening rain/storms. 64/85 (Record: 89 - 1945)

MONDAY: Rain early with afternoon sun. 59/73

TUESDAY: Sunny and cooler. 47/78

