FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warming temperatures into Easter weekend

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a beautiful afternoon with blue skies and temperatures in the 70s.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Tonight will be clear and quiet with chilly temperatures in the 40s inland and 50s along the coast.

Thursday and Friday will be sunny, dry, and a touch warmer with highs in the low 80s.

Easter Weekend will be dry with warm afternoons in the 80s.

Our next opportunity for rain could arrive early next week with some showers, but no significant rain is forecast.

7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. LOW: 49

TOMORROW: Sunny and nice. HIGH: 81

FRIDAY: Sunny. 58/83

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 60/84

EASTER SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. 61/86

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, an isolated shower. 65/87

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, an isolated shower. 64/87

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 64/86

