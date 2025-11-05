First Alert Weather: Warming trend begins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Another chilly morning in the 40s inland and 50s to 60s closer to the coast.
- We will see mostly sunny skies today with no rain.
- Highs today will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s inland and lower to mid 70s closer the coast.
- No significant rain through at least Saturday.
- Brief shower possible Sunday before a strong cold front arrives Monday.
- Coldest air of the season, so far, arrives next week.
TROPICS:
- No active storms.
- Hurricane season ends November 30.
TODAY: Chilly start. Mostly sunny. HIGH: 79
TONIGHT: Clear and cool. LOW: 52
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 52/78
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 56/80
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 61/81
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Brief shower late. 61/83
MONDAY: Turning mostly sunny. Much cooler. Breezy. 52/64
VETERANS DAY: Partly sunny and chilly. Breezy. 39/62
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️