First Alert Weather: Warming trend begins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Another chilly morning in the 40s inland and 50s to 60s closer to the coast.

  • We will see mostly sunny skies today with no rain.
  • Highs today will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s inland and lower to mid 70s closer the coast.
  • No significant rain through at least Saturday.
  • Brief shower possible Sunday before a strong cold front arrives Monday.
  • Coldest air of the season, so far, arrives next week.

TROPICS:

  • No active storms.
  • Hurricane season ends November 30.

TODAY: Chilly start. Mostly sunny. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 52/78

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 56/80

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 61/81

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Brief shower late. 61/83

MONDAY: Turning mostly sunny. Much cooler. Breezy. 52/64

VETERANS DAY: Partly sunny and chilly. Breezy. 39/62

