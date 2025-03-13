FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warming up the end of the week; dry, warm Saturday, storms Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Temperatures are cooling off into the upper 40s, low 50s this morning. We will deal with fog and the potential for dense fog inland through the morning commute.

It’ll be a warm end to the week with temperatures climbing to the 80s both today and Friday.

It will be cooler at the beaches (upper 60s, low 70s).

It’s going to be breezy and hot on Saturday. Temps in the mid 80s and a bit more humid.

SUNDAY: The day will start off warm and dry. But, we are going to have a cold front move through the area. Timing looks to be late Sunday afternoon into the evening. Thunderstorms will be likely and we will be monitoring the severe weather potential.

TODAY: Morning fog then partly cloudy. HIGH: 80

TONIGHT: A couple of showers possible mainly in SE GA. LOW: 55

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. HIGH: 82

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. 58/86

SUNDAY: Breezy and warm ahead of rain and thunderstorms moving from west to east from the late afternoon into the evening. 67/85

MONDAY: Dry and cooler. 51/73

TUESDAY: Sunny. 45/75

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. 50/81

