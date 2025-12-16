First Alert Weather: Warming up with a chance of rain Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for your First Alert Forecast:

Tuesday night will not be nearly as cold as the last few nights for many in our area. Lows will range from the middle/upper 30s in inland Southeast Georgia to the low 50s along the coast of St. Johns County.

Skies will remain mostly clear until Wednesday morning when cloud coverage will increase.

Wednesday will be a mostly cloudy day but with warmer temperatures inland near 70 in the afternoon.

Thursday will be the warmest day this week with mainly mid-70s for temperatures ahead of a cold front.

The cold front will bring a chance of showers to both Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida in the afternoon/overnight period.

Rain totals generally appear to be less than 0.25″.

We are then dry through the weekend with cool mornings and pleasant afternoons.

Christmas week will be warmer than average, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s and mainly dry weather.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy. LOW: 45

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 69

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer with a few afternoon/evening showers. 56/76

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 58/71

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 40/69

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. 45/75

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 53/70

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 52/70

