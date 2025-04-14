FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Weak cold front ahead

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking warm temperatures in the 80s after a sunny & nice day.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Tonight’s cool but also once again not quite as cold as last night

Tuesday’s very warm again with a few clouds moving in by afternoon & evening

Those clouds accompany a cold front

While there may be a sprinkle or light shower with the front Tuesday evening, most spots will be dry

Temps bump down slightly on Wednesday

Then we rebound quickly right back into the mid to upper 80s by Easter Weekend

Easter Sunday looks dry, breezy & warm - hang onto your Easter bonnets!

It’s a dry pattern ahead - meaningful rain looks to be at least 7-10 days away

Prolonged dry is not great for wildfire season - outdoor burning is probably something to avoid

7day forecast:

TONIGHT: Cool. Low: 54

TOMORROW: Mostly to Partly Sunny, Breezy & Warm. High: 87 (Record: 90 - 2006)

WED: Mostly Sunny, Slightly Cooler. 52/78

THU: Sunny & Mild. 49/81

FRI: Sunny. 55/83

SAT: Mostly Sunny & Warm. 60/87

EASTER: Partly Sunny & Breezy. 61/86

MON: Partly Sunny. 62/87

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.