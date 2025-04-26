First Alert Weather: Weekend heat to give way to some rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

It’s just the latest sunny & dry day across the area

Temps will approach 90 degrees Saturday afternoon

Sunday will be partly sunny & hot again

Daytime highs approach records in the low 90s

We’re tracking a few isolated showers/storms that will develop Sunday afternoon

Best chance for rain will be inland & in SE GA

Onshore winds surge down on Monday, bringing the best chance for rain for some in about 3 weeks

A few showers will be near the coast Monday morning

Then they’ll shift to I-95 midday & inland through the afternoon

We turn dry mid-week & slightly cooler, but not for long

Temps warm back to near 90 degrees by late week with showers chances returning

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Mild. Low: 62

Mostly Clear & Mild. Low: 62 TOMORROW: Partly Sunny & Hot, Isolated Storms. High: 91 (Record: 94 - 1986)

Partly Sunny & Hot, Isolated Storms. High: 91 (Record: 94 - 1986) MON: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, A Few Showers/Storms. 66/84

Partly Cloudy & Breezy, A Few Showers/Storms. 66/84 TUE: Partly to Mostly Sunny. 65/84

Partly to Mostly Sunny. 65/84 WED: Mostly Sunny. 61/86

Mostly Sunny. 61/86 THU: Mostly Sunny. 62/87

Mostly Sunny. 62/87 FRI: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 65/89

Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 65/89 SAT: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 65/85

