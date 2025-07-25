FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Weekend heat wave while we wait for rain

It’s another quiet and warm morning.

Today brings some isolated afternoon showers and storms, shifting inland with time.

Plenty of neighborhoods will not see rain today.

Temperatures rise from the mid-90s today to near 100 this weekend.

While there may be an isolated shower Saturday, it’s a largely dry weekend.

Feels like temperatures each day through Monday will be around 105-115.

Jacksonville’s all-time hottest temp is 104 - we’ll be close to that.

Stay cool if you’re spending lots of time outside.

The weather pattern tries to break down mid-week next week with some rain and storms.

TROPICS

Weak, broad low pressure is in the Northern Gulf moving west and farther away from Florida

This system will bring increased rain & storms to the Northern Gulf Coast

There are no other areas of concern

TODAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny, Isolated Storms. High: 94

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 74

SATURDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny & Hot. Isolated Storm. 74/99 (Record: 102 - 1872)

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny & Hot. 78/101 (Record: 100 - 1872)

MONDAY: Partly Sunny & Hot. 78/100 (Record: 104 - 1872)

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 76/96

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 75/95

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 76/95

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.