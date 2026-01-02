First Alert Weather: Weekend showers & a warming trend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a cold start to Friday but temperatures are around 10 degrees warmer than yesterday.

A few clouds filter in overhead today with temps a touch cool in the 60s.

Temps warm up into the 70s on Saturday with winds picking up.

Showers track across the area from west to east Saturday afternoon & evening.

Rain totals will average a tenth to quarter-inch with some amounts locally higher.

There may be some lightning and thunder here and there.

Rain clears Saturday night and it leaves us slightly cooler but dry on Sunday.

The Jags game will be cool in the 60s with clouds & sun.

Temperatures gradually mild back out into the 70s by mid to late week next week.

TODAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny. High: 69

TONIGHT: A Few Clouds, Cool. Low: 50

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy & Pleasant, Afternoon/Evening Showers. 50/75

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny & Cooler. 53/62

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. 46/67

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny. 47/72

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy & Pleasant. 51/75

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny. 53/75

