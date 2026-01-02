Local

First Alert Weather: Weekend showers & a warming trend

First Alert Forecast: Friday, January 2
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a cold start to Friday but temperatures are around 10 degrees warmer than yesterday.

  • A few clouds filter in overhead today with temps a touch cool in the 60s.
  • Temps warm up into the 70s on Saturday with winds picking up.
  • Showers track across the area from west to east Saturday afternoon & evening.
  • Rain totals will average a tenth to quarter-inch with some amounts locally higher.
  • There may be some lightning and thunder here and there.
  • Rain clears Saturday night and it leaves us slightly cooler but dry on Sunday.
  • The Jags game will be cool in the 60s with clouds & sun.
  • Temperatures gradually mild back out into the 70s by mid to late week next week.

TODAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny. High: 69

TONIGHT: A Few Clouds, Cool. Low: 50

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy & Pleasant, Afternoon/Evening Showers. 50/75

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny & Cooler. 53/62

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. 46/67

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny. 47/72

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy & Pleasant. 51/75

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny. 53/75

