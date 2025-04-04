Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Well above average weekend before rain and storms arrive next week

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Starting off the morning in the 60s and 70s under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

  • Dry morning and afternoon today.
  • Nighttime plans will be dry and mild in the 70s.
  • A very warm weekend of weather continues by early April standards, with near record highs through Sunday.
    • Average first 90 degree day in Jacksonville: May 4
    • Last time we hit 90 degrees in Jacksonville: Oct.2, 2024
  • Next front that brings rain/storms is Monday afternoon and evening.
  • Still some oak pollen out there, but much less than last week’s likely peak.
  • Highs are back to the 70s by Tuesday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Breezy. HIGH: 87 (Record: 90 - 2011)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 66

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 65/88 (Record: 91 - 2017)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy. 64/89 (Record: 90 - 1947)

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered afternoon showers/storms. 67/83

TUESDAY: Clearing skies. Cooler. 55/71

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. 51/73

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 53/78

