FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Well above average weekend before rain and storms arrive next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Starting off the morning in the 60s and 70s under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

Dry morning and afternoon today.

Nighttime plans will be dry and mild in the 70s.

A very warm weekend of weather continues by early April standards, with near record highs through Sunday.



Average first 90 degree day in Jacksonville: May 4



Last time we hit 90 degrees in Jacksonville: Oct.2, 2024

Next front that brings rain/storms is Monday afternoon and evening.

Still some oak pollen out there, but much less than last week’s likely peak.

Highs are back to the 70s by Tuesday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

TODAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Breezy. HIGH: 87 (Record: 90 - 2011)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 66

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 65/88 (Record: 91 - 2017)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy. 64/89 (Record: 90 - 1947)

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered afternoon showers/storms. 67/83

TUESDAY: Clearing skies. Cooler. 55/71

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. 51/73

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 53/78

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.