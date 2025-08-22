First Alert Weather: Wet at times over the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After a stormy Friday afternoon, the First Alert Weather Team is tracking a few more showers and storms lingering until around sunset.

Notes from the meteorologist:

Some neighborhoods in Northern Duval & Nassau Counties have gotten 2-3″ of rain

A few showers and storms will linger until around sunset

Friday Night Football kicks off in NE FL this evening, I don’t anticipate widespread/long delays if any

The weekend stays a bit cloudy & wet at times

A frontal system moves over the area Sat/Sun, keeping rain & storms around

We’ll see more sunshine by Monday, still with a few storms

Mid-week next week is trending drier

Daytime highs ease down into the 80s by late week next week - not as hot!

Tropics

As of 5 pm Friday, Erin has been downgraded from a hurricane to a “post-tropical cyclone.” It continues to track farther and farther away from the U.S.

There are two other areas to watch in the Central/Western Atlantic

We may indeed get 1-2 new named storms this weekend

Long-range forecasts do not have these systems coming to the U.S

The next names up are “Fernand” (pronounced fair-NAHN) and “Gabrielle”

The peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Shower/Storm Early, Partly Cloudy. Low: 74

TOMORROW: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. High: 90

SUN: Mostly Cloudy, off-and-on Showers & Storms. 74/89

MON: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/93

TUE: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storm. 74/91

WED: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 72/90

THU: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storms. 73/87

FRI: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. 72/87

