FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wet at times with abundant clouds for Labor Day weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Saturday will stay mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers, some heavy at times, keeping highs in the mid 80s.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Saturday morning is cloudy and humid with scattered showers across much of north Florida.

Plenty of clouds on Saturday will keep temperatures cooler than average in the 80s.

Widely scattered showers will continue with some rain becoming heavy Saturday afternoon, but it will be hit or miss with dry hours mixed in.

Saturday night and early Sunday morning, heavy rain could set up over the coastal region as wind shifts out of the northeast. Some of this rain could be very heavy for Sunday morning.

Additional rounds of showers and some thunderstorms are expected Sunday & Monday, with the highest rain totals along the coast and lowest inland.

TROPICS:

No active storms and no threat to the United States.

One tropical wave emerging off the coast of Africa has some potential for development over the next week.

The next name is Gabrielle.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with occasional showers. HIGH: 86

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. LOW: 73

SUNDAY: Coastal showers early, then scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. 73/86

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. 72/87

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 71/86

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 70/87

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with an isolated shower. 71/89

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. 70/90

