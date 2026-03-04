First Alert Weather: Widespread morning fog and warming temperatures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning there is widespread dense fog and low visibilities. Temperatures are in the 50s.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the entire viewing area.

Fog will be slow to disperse today, but eventually will be replaced with sunshine inland and warming temperatures into the 70s/low 80s.

Sea fog will likely linger along the coast all day, keeping temperatures at the beaches chilly in the 60s.

Sea fog will move inland late this afternoon/evening, setting up another round of dense fog tonight across the area.

Afternoon highs warm into the 80s for more Thursday into the weekend with some record highs possible away from the coast.

No significant rain over the next week.

The Gate River Run Saturday looks dry, mild, and somewhat humid with warming temperatures into the 70s by mid-morning.

TODAY: Morning fog, afternoon inland sun. HIGH: 76 (60s at the beaches)

TONIGHT: Fog spreading inland. LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Morning fog, partly cloudy afternoon and warmer. Isolated afternoon shower. 59/83 (Record: 87 - 2020)

FRIDAY: Morning fog, partly cloudy afternoon. 61/83

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 62/83

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 62/84 (Record: 86 - 1974)

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 64/83

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 63/86

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️