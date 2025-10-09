First Alert Weather: Windy and cooler with rain at times

If you like cooler temperatures, you’re in luck! Highs will be in the 70s through most of the weekend.

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

The “local” Nor’easter has arrived. Gusty winds, rain –- heavy at times -- and cooler temperatures through Friday night.

Localized flooding will occur during some of the heaviest rain bands and at the time of high tide along the coast, intracoastal, St. Johns River, and its tributaries. Temperatures will only reach the 70s.

There will still be impacts from the nor’easter to begin the weekend. Saturday will be breezy under partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few brief showers and temperatures that only make it to the 70s.

More sun for Sunday and less wind will make for a nice end to the weekend & good football weather for the Jags game at 1 p.m.

TROPICS: (1) Tropical storm Jerry will move just northeast of the Caribbean islands tonight while turning sharply northward. Jerry stays far to the east of the U.S. (2) Low pressure will develop east of Florida on Friday & may try to take on some subtropical characteristics while moving offshore of the eastern seaboard through the weekend. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers, breezy… heavy rain in spots. Low: 69

FRIDAY: Cloudy, windy, showers at times – heavy in spots. High: 75

FRIDAY NIGHT: Breezy, occasional showers – heavy in spots. Low: 65

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy & breezy, “cool”. High: 75

SUNDAY: Partly sunny & nice. 57/80

MONDAY: Mostly sunny & nice. 55/83

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 59/85

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 60/86

THURSDAY: Partly sunny & warm. 62/87

