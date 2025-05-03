First Coast Crime Stoppers launches live digital series to spotlight unsolved murders

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast Crime Stoppers is launching a new program to help bring attention to some of Northeast Florida’s unsolved criminal cases.

FCCS says Saturday morning’s digital press conference was the first-of-its-kind in Florida, showcasing official details of a cold case, pictures, and satellite imagery live on stream.

The inaugural stream focused on a case from 1999 in Jacksonville’s Springfield neighborhood. The presenter was joined by family, loved ones, and supporters of Julia Vegas, who tearfully spoke during the presentation.

Conference screenshot showing Julia Vegas A screenshot from the conference shows information on the victim, 39-year-old Julia Vegas

39-year-old Julia was found stabbed to death in a shed behind a home on Hubbard Street, and her killer has yet to be arrested.

Anyone who submits a tip to First Coast Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest in any of their cases is eligible for a cash reward up to $3,000.

Watch the full digital press conference on FCCS’s YouTube Channel.

