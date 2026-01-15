First Coast Crime Stoppers revives cold case of Melissa Ellison’s 1987 murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nearly four decades have passed since the death of Melissa Ellison, also known to many as Missy Taylor.

Today, First Coast Crime Stoppers hosted a virtual news conference to draw renewed attention to Ellison’s cold case. The event included representatives from Project: Cold Case, along with Ellison’s two sisters, Sissy Bennett and Glenda Blandford, and her only daughter Casie Ellison, who was only 13 months old at the time of her mother’s passing.

Melissa Ellison was a young mother who was found beaten to death in her Jacksonville home on December 28, 1987, just three days after Christmas. Investigators say she was killed with a charred log taken from her own fireplace.

Family members describe Missy as someone who brought light to everyone around her.

“Missy had no enemies, she was the perfect daughter, the best sister, a best friend to many, she was a good mother and she would’ve been a good grandma and even a favorite aunt to so many if she was given a chance. Missy was beautiful, smart, full of life and she loved to listen to music and dance around,” said Blandford.

Now, 38 years later, what remains are memories and a family still searching for answers. Ellison’s loved ones are urging anyone with information, no matter how small it may seem, to come forward.

“We’re asking for information, we’re asking for your help. Silence does not protect the truth, silence protects harm. If you know something, say it. If you heard something, report it. If someone told you something years ago, submit it. Crime Stoppers exist for this exact reason, my mother deserves to have her life accounted for,” said Casie.

Anyone who submits a tip to First Coast Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest in this case is eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.

