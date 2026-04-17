First Coast YMCA to host Healthy Kids Day with Jacksonville Waves this Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Coast YMCA is teaming up with the Jacksonville Waves to host Healthy Kids Day on Saturday, April 18.

The partnership will bring professional athletes, family-friendly activities, and interactive wellness experiences to YMCA locations across the area.

For more than 30 years, Healthy Kids Day has been a national YMCA initiative focused on improving the health and well-being of children and families. The annual event encourages kids to stay active, physically and mentally, throughout the summer and beyond.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Jacksonville Waves to bring even more energy and inspiration to Healthy Kids Day,” said Candace Burrows, Vice President of Programs, FCYMCA. “This collaboration connects kids and families with positive role models while reinforcing the importance of staying active, building confidence and having fun together.”

Families will have the chance to meet Jacksonville Waves leaders from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the following YMCA locations:

Brown Family YMCA - 170 Landrum Road, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 Featuring: Donna Orender, Commissioner & Co-Founder, UPSHOT League & CEO, Gen W

Williams Family YMCA - 10415 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32257 Featuring: Taj McWilliams, Vice President of Basketball Operations, UPSHOT League

Brooks Family YMCA - 10423 Centurion Parkway North, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Featuring: Jessica Bogia, Head Coach, Jacksonville Waves

Attendees can expect meet-and-greets, autograph opportunities, and engaging activities designed to inspire youth through sports and teamwork.

“Partnering with the First Coast YMCA for Healthy Kids Day allows us to connect directly with families and highlight the importance of getting out and getting active,” said Donna Orender, Commissioner & Co-Founder of UPSHOT League. “We’re excited to inspire the next generation through movement, mentorship and community engagement with this partnership.”

Healthy Kids Day is free and open to the public from 10:00 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information or to find a participating location, visit the First Coast YMCA website.

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