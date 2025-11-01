First Coast YMCA named Lead Community Sponsor for St. Johns County Family Color Run 5K

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Parks Foundation has announced the First Coast YMCA as the Lead Community Sponsor for the Family Color Run 5K, scheduled for Saturday, November 15, at 9 a.m. at the St. Johns County Fairgrounds.

The Family Color Run 5K aims to promote fun, fitness, and community spirit by inviting participants of all ages to walk, jog, or run through a vibrant cross-county style course. The event will feature music, cheer, and family-friendly activities, creating an engaging atmosphere for everyone involved.

“We’re thrilled to have the First Coast YMCA partner with us to bring families together for such a fun and active event,” said Marithza Ross, Executive Director of the St. Johns County Parks Foundation. “This partnership shows how private and public organizations can come together to build stronger, healthier communities.”

Registration for the Family Color Run 5K is currently open, and early sign-ups are encouraged to ensure participants receive their race packet and color powder.

The event is organized by the St. Johns County Parks Foundation, which is dedicated to enhancing community engagement through recreational activities.

To sign up, click here.

