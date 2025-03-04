First-ever AMP Jam Music Festival comes to Suwannee County this weekend

LIVE OAK, Fla. — The very first AMP Jam Music Festival will take place later this week, bringing in local and nationally known artists throughout.

The Festival, scheduled from March 6 through March 8, will occur at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park (SOSMP), a camping and music site alongside the Suwannee River.

Feature artists at the festival include Govt. Mule, Lettuce, The Headhunters, Eddie Roberts and the Lucky Strokes, and more. See the full lineup below:

The Festival aims to be similar to other events held through the area, such as Bear Creek. Tickets are on sale now, click HERE to learn more.

