First permit approved for new Downtown Jacksonville marina

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new public Downtown marina is one step closer to reality, according to Jacksonville city records.

The Hans G. Tanzler Jr. Marina, named after the city’s 39th mayor, received a $1 million permit on September 3 for site work along the St. Johns River, just yards away from the Hyatt Regency hotel.

Once complete, the city said it will be able to hold approximately 50 boats. It will also feature a designated water taxi landing, fuel dock, pump-out station, and marina office with restrooms and showers.

A $12 million permit for the building of the project has also been under review since late August, with funding allocated towards it in the city’s Capital Improvement Plan. According to the permit application, the target date for a final decision is September 26, 2025.

The project is being handled by Pond and Company.

