Jacksonville motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Blvd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 5:12 p.m: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon after a crash with another car.

Police say their initial investigation indicates that the motorcyclist was traveling northbound just before 2 p.m. when a Volkswagen Jetta pulled out from a side street and hit the rider.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, where he died.

The Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating and interviewing witnesses.

JSO says this is the 15th traffic death of 2025.

Original: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash at Roosevelt Blvd. and St. Johns Avenue that left at least one person dead Sunday afternoon.

Action News Jax has received multiple viewer calls about the incident, saying a motorcyclist was involved and the incident closed down the roadway.

Police will be providing official information at 4:25 p.m.

DEADLY CRASH ON ROOSEVELT BLVD. IN JACKSONVILLE Viewer photo by Henry Goodbread

This is a developing story. Action News Jax will update you as soon as we learn more.

