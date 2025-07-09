Five facing felony charges after drug raid at Brentwood home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police narcotics detectives executed a search warrant on a home on West 27th Street in the Brentwood area, uncovering over 1,200 grams of Fentanyl and arresting five individuals on felony charges, police said.

The operation was conducted last week resulting in the seizure of enough fentanyl to potentially kill “more than 600,000 people, which is over half the population of Jacksonville,” a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office social media post states.

In addition to the Fentanyl, detectives discovered 1,387.2 grams of Cathinone, 492.5 grams of Crack Cocaine, 165.1 grams of Powder Cocaine, 115.2 grams of Ecstasy, 7.1 grams of Heroin, and 6.2 pounds of Marijuana, the social media post states. The search also led to the recovery of five firearms, one of which was reported stolen and another equipped with an illegal switch.

The individuals arrested and now facing felony charges are Yahya Ali, 48, Alshawn Martin, 47, Bilal Ali, 20, Tywanna Davenport, 40, and James Johnson, 54.

