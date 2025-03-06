The Flamingo coffee bar expanding with new St. Augustine location

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Flamingo is spreading its wings - and coffee brand - to new cities.

The local coffee bar announced over social media Monday that it is opening a second location in St. Augustine.

An official opening date has not been announced, but you’ll be able to find the shop at 322 Anastasia Boulevard.

The Flamingo in Murray Hill serves coffee, food, beer and wine at its brick-and-mortar location, while also providing catering and wholesale coffee to other businesses in the area.

Flamingo’s new location is the previous home of Isla Blends, a local juice shop.

Isla Blends closed on February 25th after making the announcement over social media:

“After countless hours of effort, love, and dedication, unfortunately we couldn’t reach an agreement with our landlord regarding the lease terms moving forward. Sometimes, things just don’t work out the way we hope, and as much as it hurts, we are still so grateful for our time here at 322 Anastasia!”

