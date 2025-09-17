Flavorikan in Jacksonville among Yelp’s picks for best Caribbean eats in U.S., Canada

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville restaurant serving Puerto Rican cuisine has been recognized as one of the top Caribbean food spots in the U.S. and Canada.

Flavorikan, located at 1803 East Duval Street, landed on Yelp’s Community Managers’ picks for the best Caribbean eats.

Yelp turned to its Community Managers to nominate their “favorite must-try Caribbean eats within their respective metros.”

Flavorikan was praised for its authentic dishes. Here’s what Yelp had to say:

“Standouts include the pifongo pollo and the tripleta sandwich, both praised for their bold flavors. With a lively atmosphere and generous portions, it’s a must-visit for those craving a true taste of the island.”

Flavorikan is open on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The restaurant is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

