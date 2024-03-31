Fleeing Jacksonville felon captured after brief manhunt in Macclenny, police report

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — The Baker County Sheriff’s Office announced the capture of Tommy Rowland (42), a Jacksonville man wanted for felony domestic battery and false imprisonment by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

Rowland attempted to evade arrest by the Baker County Sheriff’s Office and multiple K9 teams from the Department of Corrections (D.O.C.) but was apprehended after a brief manhunt in Macclenny.

Rowland faces charges for an out-of-county warrant for felony domestic battery and false imprisonment, as well as a local charge for resisting an officer without violence. The swift action of deputies, detectives, and K9 teams led to his arrest.

Sheriff Rhoden expressed gratitude for the partnership and assistance provided by the K9 teams from the Baker Correctional Institution (BCI) and Reception and Medical Center (RMC), stressing the dedication of Baker County Deputy Sheriffs in preventing crime in the community.

