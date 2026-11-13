Flights halted at airports across the U.S., including JAX, due to ‘extraordinary circumstances’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Flights are halted at airports across the United States due to unspecified “extraordinary circumstances,” according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The stop is also affecting the Jacksonville International Airport, where so far 65 flights are delayed and nine have been canceled, according to the FlightAware website.

A spokesperson shared the following statement with Action News Jax.

“I can confirm there is a ground stop currently in place at JAX. Travelers are encouraged to check flight status with their airlines for the most up-to-date information about their flight or to rebook.”

This is a developing story. Check back with Action News Jax on air and online for the latest updates.

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