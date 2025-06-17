FLOCK alert helps Lake City police find stolen car, make arrests

Lake City, Fla. — The Lake City Police was able to track down a stolen vehicle and arrest two people on Monday, thanks to a license plate reader alert.

On June 16, at around 2:15 p.m., the Lake City Police Department was alerted about a stolen gray 2025 Hyundai Sonata in the area of 499 North Marion Avenue.

According to the police, they found the car and tried to stop it. The driver pulled over at first, but then sped off.

Officers didn’t chase the vehicle for safety reasons.

LCPD said that a short time later, the car was found abandoned near northeast Massie Street and northeast Milton Terrace.

Two people were found, arrested, and taken to the Columbia County Detention Center.

“This case highlights once again the incredible value of our FLOCK technology,” Chief Gerald Butler said. “Because of this system, our officers were able to quickly locate a stolen vehicle and safely apprehend suspects.”

