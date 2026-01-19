Florida AG declares more than 80 state laws referencing minority preference null and void on MLK Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Florida’s Attorney General essentially declared more than 80 state laws aimed at benefiting minority employees and businesses null and void.

In a formal opinion, Attorney General James Uthmeier argued the laws violate the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause.

“Florida laws requiring race-based state action are presumptively unconstitutional under the Fourteenth Amendment,” said Uthmeier in a social media post announcing the opinion.

State Representative Angie Nixon (D-Jacksonville) argued the decision to issue the opinion on Martin Luther King Jr. Day is par for the course for Florida Republican leaders.

“Dr. King always fought for economic equality and justice and liberation for all people, and this is just another slap in the face,” said Nixon.

And she argued the impacts on minority businesses will be very real.

“They want to act as though it’s not a big deal and like everybody has the same opportunity, and that’s not necessarily true,” said Nixon.

While Uthmeier’s order only applies to those state laws, local policies, regulations, and grant programs tailored for minority residents and business are also under threat.

“As we implement these laws at both the state level and the local level, we’re just gonna be Americans for a change, and I think that’ll help everyone get along better,” said State Representative Dean Black (R-Yulee).

Black is sponsoring legislation this year that would prohibit local policies that give preference based on any immutable characteristic, including race.

And that bill has already been endorsed by the Governor.

“We want local governments out of the business of ideology, and we want them in the business of merit. We want you to hire based of merit. We want you to get contractors awarded based on merit and stop creating these artificial divisions that pit people against one another,” said Black.

Mayor Donna Deegan’s Office is currently reviewing Uthmeier’s opinion and is keeping track of Black’s DEI ban legislation.

Nixon argued it’s moments like these that highlight why elections matter.

“We are returning back to the worst chapters of our history in this country. It is very upsetting, but we know what we need to do come November,” said Nixon.

Uthmeier’s likely Democratic opponent in the upcoming Attorney General’s race was quick to condemn Monday’s announcement.

“It is troubling that our Florida Attorney General has chosen, of all days, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day to announce an effort to undermine civil rights. Equal protection has never meant ignoring discrimination; it means confronting it,” said former State Senator and candidate for Attorney General Jose Javier Rodriguez.

