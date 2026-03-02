Florida AG moving toward civil enforcement against City of Jacksonville over list of gun owners

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier on Monday morning announced he plans to pursue civil enforcement against the City of Jacksonville.

This is related to the list of gun owners who entered city buildings while armed over a two-year period.

Uthmeier said on X, “Jacksonville’s firearm registry exposed law-abiding firearm owners to the very dangers that the prohibition was meant to prevent. My office is correcting @SAO4Florida‘s misinterpretation of the law and moving forward with civil enforcement against the City of Jacksonville.”

Uthmeier also shared a copy of the letter he wrote to State Attorney Melissa Nelson, which states in part, “The fact remains that the city maintained a firearm registry of privately owned firearms for two years and your office’s analysis of the relevant statute does not withstand scrutiny.”

Action News Jax was first to discover in May that the city had been keeping names and other personal information of people who entered city buildings while armed.

Since July 1st, 2023, state law has prevented local governments from prohibiting legal gun owners from carrying concealed in government buildings.

Action News Jax State and Local Government reporter Jake Stofan told you in January that Uthmeier was investigating the matter.

This came after Nelson announced in December that no charges would be filed.

Nelson’s office concluded that poor communication and a directive from a mid-level city employee were to blame for the creation of a policy that documented the names and personal information of more than 100 gun owners who entered city buildings while carrying concealed over a two-year period.

