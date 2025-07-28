Florida Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday 2025: Here’s a list of items that you can buy tax-free

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *The following information is from the Florida Department of Revenue.

Florida’s 2025 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday begins on Friday and ends on August 31. The holiday now occurs annually, every August.

During the annual sales tax holiday period, tax is not due on the retail sale of:

• Clothing, footwear, wallets, bags, handbags, backpacks, fanny packs, and diaper bags with a sales price of $100 or less per item.

• Certain school supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per item.

• Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles with a sales price of $30 or less.

• Personal computers and certain computer-related accessories with a sales price of $1,500 or less, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The annual sales tax holiday does not apply to:

• Briefcases, suitcases, or garment bags

• Watches, watchbands, jewelry, umbrellas, and handkerchiefs

• Skis, swim fins, roller blades, and skates

• Clothing items with a sales price of more than $100

• Any school supply item with a sales price of more than $50

• Books that are not otherwise exempt

• Computers and computer-related accessories with a sales price of more than $1,500

• Cellular telephones, video game consoles, digital media receivers, or devices that are not primarily designed to process data

• Computers and computer-related accessories purchased for commercial purposes

• Rentals of any eligible items

• Repairs or alterations of any eligible items

• Sales of any eligible items within a theme park or entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport

Click here for more details on Florida’s back-to-school sales tax holiday

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.