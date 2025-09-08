Florida businesses hope for sales boom as Hunting, Camping and Fishing Sales Tax Holiday begins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For people in Florida who like to hunt, camp or fish, Christmas just came four months early.

Monday marks the first day of Florida’s new sales tax holiday geared towards hunting, camping and fishing supplies.

Included in the tax holiday are ammunition and firearms. This is something that Ziadeh “Z” Farhat, the Firearms Manager at Green Acres Sporting Goods store in Jacksonville, said they are excited about.

“We hope that it will increase business sales,” said Farhat. “Anything that’ll increase sales is good for us.”

Farhat tells Action News Jax that so far this year, sales have been steady. But less than 24 hours into the sales tax holiday, he’s already seeing a difference.

“I definitely noticed an uptick today and I’ve been getting a lot more phone calls in the weeks leading up to this holiday,” said Farhat. “People are coming in and browsing to see what they want to buy, but they’re all kind of like ‘I’m going to come see you in the fall when this kicks in.’

For camping and hunting supplies, sales tax won’t apply if they fit within a certain price point. A detailed list of eligible items can be found below.

Eligible camping supplies

Sales price of $30 or less

Camping lanterns

Flashlights

Sales price of $50 or less

Camping stoves

Portable Hammocks

Collapsible camping chairs

Sleeping bags

Sales price of $200 or less:

Tents

Eligible fishing supplies

Sales price of $5 or less if sold individually ($10 or less if multiple items are sold together)

Bait

Fishing tackle

Sales price of $30 or less

Tackle Bags

Tackle boxes

Sales price of $75 or less if sold individually ($150 or less if sold as a set)

Reels

Rods

Eligible hunting supplies

Ammunition

Bows (hand-drawn, hand-held and hand-released)

Crossbows that use a non-handheld locking mechanism to maintain the device in a drawn or ready-to-discharge condition

Accessories for bows and crossbows, including arrows, bolts, quarrels, quivers, releases, sights or optics and wrist guards

Click here for more details on what sales apply.

The sales tax holiday runs through December 31, 2025.

