Florida Congressman among trio to announce Bipartisan legislation regarding local law enforcement investments

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A bipartisan, bicameral legislation will be announced Wednesday morning regarding investments in local law enforcement worldwide.

The proposal is being proposed by U.S. Congressman John H. Rutherford (R-FL-05), Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ-05), and U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV).

Topics during the press conference will include the importance of investing in “recruiting and retaining the best talent, training, safety, and mental health” of officers.

The following will also be in attendance:

National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO)

National Sheriffs’ Association

New Jersey State Troopers Fraternal Association

Law Enforcement Organizations

The press conference will be streamed on Congressman Gottheimer’s YouTube page at 9:30 am.

