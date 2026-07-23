Florida could require schools to set rules for AI use

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida education leaders could soon require school districts to address artificial intelligence in their internet safety policies, just weeks before students return to classrooms across Northeast Florida.

The Florida State Board of Education has scheduled an August 5th workshop to discuss a proposed rule change that would have public and charter schools include artificial intelligence in their internet safety guidelines.

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The effort comes as artificial intelligence tools become increasingly common in education. Online research shows many states have already adopted policies or guidance related to AI use in schools.

Several school districts in Northeast Florida have already taken steps to address the technology.

Clay County District Schools and St. Johns County School District have published guidance and policies related to artificial intelligence. Earlier this month, Duval County school leaders also voted to revise the district’s student code of conduct to address the use of artificial intelligence in cases of academic dishonesty.

But education experts say the conversation extends beyond concerns about cheating.

“If a teacher is using AI to help them with grading and they upload student papers, are student names showing up on there?” said Dr. Vanessa Dennen, a professor and researcher at Florida State University who studies how people learn using technology.

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Dennen said artificial intelligence can create privacy concerns for both educators and students if personal information is entered into AI systems.

“Students themselves, if they’re using it, they can be putting in little pieces of information, and over time they’ve given away a lot of information about their identity,” Dennen said.

The proposed rule cites federal and state laws aimed at protecting student information. Those laws place restrictions on how student data can be collected, stored and shared.

Dennen said requiring school districts to address artificial intelligence in their internet safety policies could help protect students while also encouraging districts to have important conversations about how the technology is being used in classrooms.

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“I think it’s really great that the state is pushing this conversation to happen,” Dennen said.

If the rule ultimately moves forward, school districts would be required to incorporate artificial intelligence into their internet safety policies.

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