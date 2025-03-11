Florida Department of Corrections announced $1,000 hiring bonus for correctional educators

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Corrections has announced that various correctional education positions will be offered a $1,000 hiring bonus as an incentive to expand staff throughout.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Positions such as Teacher Aide, Career and Technical Education (CTE) Teacher, Adult Education Teacher, and Special Education Teacher are eligible for said bonus.

FDC certified teachers receive a competitive starting salary of $51,500, a one-time $1,000 hiring bonus, and full state benefits, including retirement, paid training, and year-round employment. Teachers without a Florida professional certification can be hired on a contingent basis while they work toward certification, with access to the state’s employee tuition waiver for further education.

“I am so grateful to have a Governor and leadership in Florida who are so dedicated to the educators within our system,” said Florida Department of Corrections Director of Programs and Re-Entry Amy Frizzell. “There’s never been a better time to start your teaching career at FDC. Whether certified or not, you can work at one of our institutions across the state and gain unparalleled training and experience.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.