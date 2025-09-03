Florida Department of Health moving to end vaccine mandates, State Surgeon General says

VALRICO, Fla. — Florida will move to end all vaccine mandates, State Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo announced in a news conference on Wednesday.

During a news conference Wednesday morning with Gov. Ron DeSantis, Ladapo said it should not be up to the government to tell parents what choices to make for their children.

“The Florida Department of Health, in partnership with the Governor, is going to be working to end all vaccine mandates in Florida,” he announced to thunderous applause to a crowd in Valrico.

“Every last one of them is wrong and drips with disdain and slavery,” he continued.

Right now, there are about seven vaccines kids have to get for preschool entry. Some of those include the DTaP, polio, chicken pox, and hepatitis B.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Ladapo said he encourages parents to make informed decisions for their families.

He said the state will start making changes now.

“Your body is a gift from God. What you put into your body is because of your relationship with your body and your God,” he said.

Action News Jax is working to get the details of the plan and will have the latest details as they become available.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.