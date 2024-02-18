Florida Department of Transportation to host hiring event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Florida Department of Transportation has a hiring event with numerous career options coming up soon.

This event will take place at the Jacksonville equestrian Center on February 28, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This one day will expose job searchers to dozens of new opportunities.

This will give them the chance to meet and connect with employers who are ready to fill positions immediately. Along with allowing job searchers to learn about a variety of hands-on job opportunities, there will also be chances to showcase skills that are in demand.

Some jobs that are available include:

Maintenance workers

Firefighter Emergency Medical Technician

Electrical apprentices

Construction wiremen

Highway maintenance technicians

Skilled trades (electrician, carpenter, HVAC tech, plumber, sheet metal workers)

Engineers, Inspectors, Surveyors

Environmental quality technicians

Heavy equipment operators

Geospatial technicians and drillers

Administration and Marketing

Sales

Project Managers

