Florida Department of Transportation to host hiring event

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Florida Department of Transportation has a hiring event with numerous career options coming up soon.

This event will take place at the Jacksonville equestrian Center on February 28, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This one day will expose job searchers to dozens of new opportunities.

This will give them the chance to meet and connect with employers who are ready to fill positions immediately. Along with allowing job searchers to learn about a variety of hands-on job opportunities, there will also be chances to showcase skills that are in demand.

Some jobs that are available include:

  • Maintenance workers
  • Firefighter Emergency Medical Technician
  • Electrical apprentices
  • Construction wiremen
  • Highway maintenance technicians
  • Skilled trades (electrician, carpenter, HVAC tech, plumber, sheet metal workers)
  • Engineers, Inspectors, Surveyors
  • Environmental quality technicians
  • Heavy equipment operators
  • Geospatial technicians and drillers
  • Administration and Marketing
  • Sales
  • Project Managers

Click here to register and get hired.

