Florida Department of Transportation to host hybrid construction open house for U.S. 17

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will host a hybrid construction open house for the U.S. 17 roadway improvements project next week at the Fleming Island Public Library.

The event will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, September 15.

The open house will provide an opportunity for interested parties to learn more about the improvements planned for U.S. 17, stretching from Oak Street to Black Creek. Attendees can view displays, ask questions, and speak directly with members of the project team.

For those unable to attend in person, FDOT is offering a virtual open house during the same time period. Instructions for participation in the virtual event are available here.

FDOT encourages residents to stay informed about lane closures and roadwork by following FDOT District 2 on social media platforms such as X and Facebook, or by visiting here.

