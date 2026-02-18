Florida Education Association said it doesn’t support student walkouts over ICE

At a virtual news conference on Wednesday, Florida Education Association President Andrew Spar denounced allegations that the union supports student walkouts protesting Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) operations.

“We have never encouraged or organized students to walk out of class in protest. I don’t know of any educators that have and there’s no evidence to show otherwise,” Spar said.

Spar was sparring with the public backlash and social media comments claiming that the FEA encourages student walks outs. The allegations came after FEA featured Social Equity through Education co founder Zander Moricz, who said this at a February 5 press conference:

“To students being told that they do not have the right to speak out or walk out on their campus. I want to be clear that this is the United States of America. You do not share your First Amendment rights when you step foot through the schoolhouse gates.”

In contrast, Spar said this on Wednesday: “As educators, we want students in the classroom. We want them to learn. That’s what we advocate for all the time.”

Moricz has been outspoken before, notably protesting Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act or as critics called it, the “Don’t Say Gay” law. Spar added that any social media information suggesting FEA encourages walk outs is disinformation.

The Jacksonville area has seen student walkouts locally, including late last month at Sandalwood High School.

Spar’s comments come after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas responded, blasting FEA for allegedly encouraging the protests.

They then suggested this is why lawmakers should pass a state House and Senate Bill making it harder for unions to keep their certification.

