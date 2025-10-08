Florida Education Commissioner files administrative complaint against Douglas Anderson teacher

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas has filed an administrative complaint against a longtime Duval County educator and arts advocate.

Action News Jax told you two weeks ago that Douglas Anderson School of the Arts teacher Hope McMath was temporarily reassigned by Duval County Public Schools following a controversial social media post criticizing Jacksonville City Councilman Rory Diamond.

We also told you when she retained Attorney John Phillips.

Kamoutsas’ complaint, filed Wednesday, cites McMath’s post about Diamond, as well as a post she made after Charlie Kirk’s murder, and a post she made showing an artist depiction of President Donald Trump’s severed head.

Kamoutsas said McMath violated the following statutes and said she is:

“Guilty of gross immorality or an act involving moral turpitude”

“Guilty of personal conduct that seriously reduces that person’s effectiveness.”

“Has violated the Principles of Professional Conduct for the Education Profession.”

Kamoutsas said McMath violated the following rules and said she:

“Has failed to make reasonable effort to protect the student from conditions harmful to learning”

“Has failed to take reasonable precautions to distinguish between personal views and those of any educational institution or organization with which the individual is affiliated.”

Before Tuesday night’s Duval County School Board meeting, local teachers, parents, and community advocates rallied for teachers like McMath.

“Stop the attack on our teachers,” local advocate Katie Hathaway said Tuesday. “Reinstate every educator who’s been wrongfully removed from the classroom and affirm their First Amendment rights.”

Kamoutsas recommended in the complaint that “the Education Practices Commission impose an appropriate sanction” against McMath’s educator’s certificate.

He said this could include a written reprimand, a fine, or a suspension or revocation of her certificate.

