Florida Education Commissioner looking to revoke Clay teacher’s license over Charlie Kirk comments

Florida’s Education Commissioner said Monday he wants to revoke the license of a Clay County teacher over social media posts following conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Action News Jax told you earlier this month when Ridgeview Elementary School teacher Kelly Brock-Sanchez was suspended.

Now, Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas said he wants to charge that teacher for her comments and stop her from teaching in Florida again.

This all comes following posts she made online following Kirk’s killing.

She posted on her personal Facebook saying, “This may not be the obituary. We were all hoping to wake up to, but this is a close second for me.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

On Monday, we learned from Kamoutsas that Clay County District Schools received more than 500 complaints in the aftermath of those posts and it had to increase security measures to ensure the safety of students and teachers.

Following a review of evidence and an investigation by the Office of Professional Practices Services in the Department of Education, Kamoutsas said probable cause was found to charge Brock-Sanchez with:

Gross immorality

Failure to protect the health, safety, and welfare of students

Reduced effectiveness as an educator

Failing to distinguish personal views from a public educational institution

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“Holding educators accountable for speech that celebrates violence in schools is not a violation of free speech; it is a necessary step to uphold the standards of the teaching profession and the safety of our schools,” Kamoutsas said.

Kamoutsas is warning educators across the state to think twice before posting something politically charged online.

We reached out to Brock-Sanchez via email to ask her about those charges and we have not received a response.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.