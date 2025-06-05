Florida gubernatorial candidates weigh in on prospect of three or four-way race

The race to become Florida’s next Governor is shaping up with President Donald Trump-backed candidate Congressman Byron Donalds on the Republican side, and now, former Congressman David Jolly jumping in on the Democratic side on Thursday.

But voters could end up having more options beyond those two next November.

State Senator and former Democratic Senate Minority Leader Jason Pizzo has indicated he’s interested in running as an Independent.

Pizzo made headlines earlier this year after announcing his departure from the Democratic Party and declaring the Florida Democratic Party dead on the Senate floor.

Trial attorney John Morgan has also teased a possible run and the formation of a new political party.

Unlike prior third-party bids, Morgan and Pizzo both have deep pockets.

Action News Jax asked Jolly whether added competition in the field could hurt Democrats’ chances of pulling out a victory.

“An Independent cannot win the governorship in 2026,” Jolly said.

Jolly is banking his candidacy on building a coalition of Independents and Democratic voters.

“We have to build a coalition that’s bigger than the Democratic Party. If the Democratic Party insists on a circular firing squad and litmus tests, then we end up with more MAGA in Tallahassee in 2026,” Jolly said.

Donalds, on the other han,d said he’s confident Floridians won’t be enticed by a third or fourth option on the ballot.

He pointed to the growing Republican dominance in voter registrations as evidence.

“We’ve gone from a purple state to a very red state. So, do I think that Floridians want to change course? No. I think they want to continue Florida being the great state that it is,” Donalds said.

There’s still a long way to go in the race, and even Donalds and Jolly may end up facing challengers in their respective primaries.

Candidates have until June 12 of next year to qualify for the race.

